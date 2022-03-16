Liberia: Easy Solar Calls for Gender-Balanced Work Space in All Sectors in Commemoration of International Women's Day

Monrovia — Easy Solar Liberia Limited a solar company with high-quality energy products, on Tuesday hosted its first Women's Day program in commemoration of International Women's Day (IWD).

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 each year as a day set aside to celebrate and uphold women's achievements and focus greater attention on women's rights and gender equality.

The global theme this year for IWD is: "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow." The campaign this year with hashtag "Break The Bias" has called on people to work towards a world that's equitable, inclusive and free from bias and discrimination to a level playing field for women moving forward.

"Today here at Easy Solar, I want to use this day as an opportunity to celebrate women and girls at the center of our planning, action and to integrate gender perspective," Natty Davis, Country Manager of Easy solar, said.

Easy Solar Liberia limited is a solar company situated in Congo Town with high-quality solar energy products and transformative goods.

The gender Justice Program Manager of Oxfam Liberia, Beatrice Newland, thanked Easy solar for the opportunity to serve as their guest speaker on the day set aside to celebrate women.

Her presentation was centered on gender biases and highlighted some struggles and huddles that women and girls go through to get to the top.

She spoke on the theme: "Break the Bias" and used the moment to share her personal experiences as a woman growing up and faced with several challenges and barriers and how she overcame those obstacles.

She called on women to fight for their spaces at job sites in other to be on par with their male counterparts to compete in work places for what they want.

"It is difficult to get rid of biases but it can be controlled so I urge you to strive for a growth mentality and embrace the storm for the challenges ahead," she said.

Washtina Kais, an employee of Easy Solar, used the occasioned to call on other women to not see giving up as an option for not competing for what they want.

"Anything men can do women can do the same and there shouldn't be a reason for women to back-off from achieving their dreams," she said.