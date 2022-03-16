Liberia: CDC Partisans in Nimba Decry Neglect

Nimba County — Several aggrieved partisans of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change in Nimba County are disenchanted over the lack of attention and support from the county and national leadership of the party.

Speaking to reporters in Ganta, Nimba County, the chairperson for the aggrieved partisans Melvin Bundeh laments that they currently face problems, noting that both the county and national leadership of the CDC have not been able to improve their living conditions, including job opportunities.

The CDC national leadership in Monrovia about a month ago declared all county chapters vacant, pending national convention, as the ruling Coalition seeks second term in 2023.

Bundeh continues that they have been downplayed because of selfish interest and bad leadership.

According to him, since the ascendency of President Weah, they as partisans of the ruling party are yet to benefit from scholarship or empowerment programs such as microloans.

Melvin alleges that instead, partisans of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) headed by Senator Prince Yormie Johnson are benefiting from job opportunities than CDcians in the county.

Sen. Johnson pledged to support and campaigned for Mr. Weah in 2017. He remains an ardent supporter of the President and has already begun pre-campaign activities for President Weah's second term bid.

But many critics, including Nimbaians, say the Senator is in the habit of directing all benefits to his MDR party for his political loyalty to President Weah.

He further reveals that since President Weah's election in 2017, there has been no meeting and recruitment for the CDC in Nimba with just a year away from the next Presidential election.

Meanwhile, the aggrieved partisan chairperson disclosed they will protest in the county to express their disappointment and frustrations against the ruling CDC for neglecting them ahead of elections in 2023.