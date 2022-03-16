Africa: President of Ecowas Commission to Co-Chair Africa Investment Forum Virtual Boardroom On the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway in Collaboration With the AfDB

16 March 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou will Co-Chair a Virtual Boardroom to attract investors to finance the construction of the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Project with H.E. Solomon Quaynor, Vice President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) for Private Sector, Infrastructure, and Industrialization at 10:30 am (GMT) on the 16th of March 2022.

The Boardroom aims to present this ECOWAS flagship infrastructure project in the transport sector (the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Development Project) to potential investors, with a deal to ask for Investment financing.

2nd Priority Action Plan for the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA-PAP II). It is also a priority under the new ECOWAS Vision 2050 which among other objectives, seeks to "Make ECOWAS a fully Integrated and Interconnected Economic Region". Once completed, the corridor will boost trade (catalyst for the AfCFTA), instigate investment in other economic sectors, create employment opportunities for the citizens of Member States.

The Corridor also forms part of the wider Dakar-Lagos Corridor and is a major part of the Trans African Highway Network and key priority in the ECOWAS 25-year Regional Infrastructure Development Master Plan.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/ecowas-parliament-recommits-to-womens-issues/

