Liberia: NEC, Di Launch Election Essay Contest

The National Elections Commission, (NEC), in collaboration with Democracy International (DI), has officially launched its Election Essay Contest for Poll Workers who participated in the 2020 Special Senatorial Elections, (SSE), and the 16 November 2021 Representative By-elections.

The United States Aid for International Development, USAID, is providing funding for the 2022 Election Essay Contest.

The poll worker 500-word election essay competition is under the theme, My Duty, My Country, My Future.

According to a NEC release Monday, Poll workers can submit a 500-word essay about their experiences and motivation as poll workers as it relates to their civic duty. The Essay may be typed or handwritten.

A NEC release Monday, 14 March 2022 informs the public that the Election ESSAY CONTEST starts on tomorrow, Tuesday, 15 March 2022 and ends on 22 April 2022.

Electronic Essays can be submitted to EDA-EssayContest@democracyinternational.com, while Hard copies can be delivered to Democracy International Liberia Office, between 12th and 13th Streets, in Sinkor.

The Winner of the 2022 election essay will have the opportunity to meet and greet with the Board of Commissioners of NEC, US Ambassador to Liberia, and the USAID Mission Director to Liberia.