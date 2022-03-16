Liberia: Chief Justice - Don't Undermine the Court's Dignity, Integrity

Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor has cautioned all newly admitted Counselors of the Supreme Court Bar to be mindful of the oath they took and disengage from any act that has the propensity to undermine the dignity and integrity of the court.

"As you embark on the practice of law before this court, we admonish you to always be mindful of the oath you took and make yourselves respectable and honorable citizens," Chief Justice Korkpor said Monday, 14 March 2022 at the opening of the March Term of Court.

He urged the new counselors to support and uphold the Constitution, the statutory laws of Liberia and the rule of all courts.

"Do nothing to undermine the dignity and integrity of the court. Lastly, preserve the secret of your client," he said, adding that the preservation of clients' secrets will increase lawyers' credibility in their work.

The opening of the March Term of Court had a huge attendance of lawyers and other prominent officials of government, including Liberia's Justice Minister and Attorney General, Frank Musa Dean, Senate President Pro - tempore Albert Chea and the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Mr. Nathaniel MaGill, among others.

For his part, the newly inducted President of the Liberia National Bar Association, Cllr. Sylvester Rennie said there is a need for a fair and impartial dispensation of justice here.

He pointed out that a fair and impartial decision is the sole champion for a peaceful society, adding that in the absence of these core values, you find it difficult to enforce a judgment even if it is made by the court.

"This also questions the authority of the court. These are situations that are faced by some of our courts during the enforcement of judgment," said Cllr. Rennie.

He urged that stakeholders have conversations around these issues and find solutions so that court officials are not sometimes beaten by community members for simply enforcing a court order.