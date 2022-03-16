Liberia: Bea Mountain Workers Protest Outside Court

Workers of Bea Mountain Mining Company have staged a protest at the Temple of Justice, appealing to President George Manneh Weah to address their plights.

The protesters converged at the Judicial branch Monday, 14 March 2022 during the official opening of the March Term of Court of the Supreme Court of Liberia. The protester apparently assumed that President Weah would attend the ceremony, thereby assembling there to draw his attention.

They carried placards with the inscription "Mr. President please look into our case."

Bea Mountain which operates in Grand Cape Mount County, western Liberia, saw its operations come to a standstill in January this year after local citizens clashed with management while targeting the company's operation.

The citizens' protest was in demand of the fulfillment of a 14 count resolution comprising several demands made to the company including a 2% exploration benefit.

For example, sources say, Laar and Manna, two communities within the concession area, are requesting the signing of an extra MOU containing projects valued over US$50 million with the company.

But following days of violent protests and destruction of the company's properties, the Liberian Government later in January this year ordered the resumption of normal operations at Bea Mountain Mining Corporation.

The order followed a mediation between the company and stakeholders including citizens of communities in the concession areas in Kinjor, Grand Cape Mount.