Tunisia: 'Takamul' Project to Strengthen Social Resilience Against Violent Extremism, Launched

Tunis/Tunisia — A project aimed at building the Tunisian civil society's capacity to combat all forces of violent extremism among young people from precarious backgrounds, was launched Wednesday under the name "Takamul" (complementarity).

Project Director Mohamed Jouili said during a conference that the project will be implemented over four years by the Eljahedh Forum in partnership with the Tunisia of Tomorrow organisation in the governorates of Tunis, Kef and Jendouba.

In its first phase, the project will target young people between 14 and 18 years of age who have family and school difficulties and are exposed to risky behaviour, including violent extremism.

Jouili explained that 240 children will receive support to help them regain self-confidence and guide them towards empowerment.

A network of experts and specialists was established to help and support young people in difficulty through intervention and listening mechanisms for sustainable social reintegration.

The second phase will target the 19 to 35 age group among university and vocational training centre graduates.

The project provides for the mentoring of 240 young people belonging to this social category in order to integrate them into the economic life and help them set up their own businesses.

The third phase will focus on religious leaders in the regions of Kef and Jendouba by reinforcing their role in the dissemination of the values of tolerance and social peace.

Funded by the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF) with US$ 950,000 (about TND 2800,000), the project is part of Tunisia's efforts to strengthen the resistance of society to extremism.

The project is implemented in partnership with the National Counter-Terrorism Commission, the Ministries of Education, Employment and Vocational Training, Religious Affairs, Social Affairs, Women's and Family Affairs, in addition to local partners in the regions targeted by the programme, namely municipal councils, professional organisations and civil society.

Takamul is a continuation of the project "Network of Religious Leaders to Prevent Religious Extremism," conducted by Eljahedh Forum, and the project "Tanfidh" carried out by the Tunisia of Tomorrow organisation, with the support of the National Counter-Terrorism Commission.

Both projects were implemented between 2019 and 2021.