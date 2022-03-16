Liberia Coach Butler Names Six Debutantes for Friendlies in Turkey

Six new players have been named in the Liberia national team squad for this month's friendlies to be played in Turkey.

English trainer Peter Butler called up 23 players for three friendlies in Antalya towards the end of the month for the international window, the Liberian Football Federation said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mohamed Cherif Diallo, who plays in Italy for Derthona, is the only foreign-based player handed his maiden call-up to play for the Lone Star.

The rest of the new players ply their trade in the country for top-flight sides and they include Junior Yeanay and Allenton Sembeh.

The other new players called up by the English tactician are Frank Allison, Emmanuel Reyah and Prince Zawoh as they will also be chasing their first matches for the senior national team.

Exciting star Divine Roosevelt Teah will be hoping for his second appearance for the national team after impressing in his debut six months ago.

Teah was on the score sheet in the 2-0 friendly victory over Egypt at the Borg El Arab stadium in Alexandria on September 30.

United States-based Joel Johnson and England-based Mohammed Sangare return to the squad for the three matches in Turkey.

Liberia, who have been chasing an appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations since the 2002 tournament in Mali, are hoping to use these matches to prepare for the qualifiers for next year's tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.

The Lone Star will play Benin on March 24, Sierra Leone on March 27 and Burundi on March 29, according to the Liberia Football Association.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Allenton Sembeh (Bea Mountain), Junior Yeanay (Nimba Kwado) and Derrick Julu (Watanga FC)

Defenders: Jamal Arago (Sabail, Azerbaijan), Mark Pabai (SPAL, Italy), Prince Balde (Drita, Kosovo), Sampson Dweh (LPRC Oilers), Joel Johnson (Hartford Athletic, USA) and Emmanuel Reyah (Muscat FC)

Midfielders: Abrahim Mohammed Soumaoro (PAEEK FC, Cyprus), Moussa Sanoh (Mioveni, Romania), Seth Kanteh Hellberg (IK Brage, Sweden), Oscar Murphy Dorley (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Allen Njie (FC Aarau, Switzerland), Mohammed Sangare (Newcastle United U-23, England) and Frank Allison (Freeport FC)

Forwards: Justin Paul Salmon (Degerfors IF, Sweden), Mohamed Cherif Diallo (Derthona, Italy), Kpah Sherman (Terengganu, Malaysia), Peter Wilson (Olympiakos Nicosia, Cyprus), Ayouba Kosiah (NAC Breda, Netherlands), Divine Roosevelt Teah (Nimba FC) and Prince Zawoh (Nimba United)