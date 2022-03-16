Senegal: Generation Foot and Casa Sports Dominant After First Round of Senegal Top-Flight

The Senegalese Ligue 1 completed its first round on Monday with Generation Foot and Casa Sports emerging as the leaders as they were able to garner 23 points each.

The two leading teams have been dominant after 13 match-days of the first round with their strikers plundering goals to excite their fans.

But the Generation Foot team from Déni Birame Ndaw rules the debates with a better goal average (+9) against their opponents from southern Senegal who have three goals less.

Having returned to the elite of Senegalese football for two years in the second tier, the Guédiawaye FC team (22 points) is the great revelation of the season as they are third on the table.

Indeed, Guediawaye would have been the leaders by now but on Matchday 12 they suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at home to Casa Sports, halting their giants progress so far in the league.

Casa Sports, with five wins and eight draws, are the only side not to have conceded defeat in the first round thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Alioune Badara Faty.

Faty, the international goalkeeper, the only local player to be part of the national team of Senegal that won the recent TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon last month.

Title holders, Teungueth FC who have 16 points have been slow this season after conceding three defeats, making it difficult for them to replicate last season's form.

At the bottom of the table, Ndiambour de Louga (9 points) and Mbour PC (11 points) occupy the last two places and they will seek to escape relegation with improved performances in the second round.

But the projected improvement of Ndiambour is too late to save coach Sidate Sarr who was fired after saving the club from relegation last season.