Mauritius: World Health Organisation's Biennium Work Plan for the Period 2022-2023 Signed

The World Health Organisation's (WHO) Biennium Work Plan for the period 2022-2023 was signed, this morning, between the WHO and the Ministry of Health and Wellness, at the seat of the Ministry in Port Louis.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, and the representative of the WHO in Mauritius, Dr Laurent Musango, as well as officials of the Ministry were present.

In his address, Minister Jagutpal stated that the signature will officialise the excellent working relationship between the WHO and the Ministry. He recalled that the implementation of projects and strategies come with a financial cost. For him, the financial responsibility is shared by the Ministry of Health and Wellness through its yearly assesses contribution and by the WHO through its biennium Programme Budget.

He underlined that for the period 2022 to 2023, the WHO Regional Office for Africa has approved a budget of more than USD 2,2 million to be used in seven priority areas as proposed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness. They include: improve access to quality health service; improve access to essential medicines, vaccines and diagnostics for primary health care; improve the country's preparedness regarding the detection and response to health emergencies; build capacity to promote a healthy environment for the citizens with enhanced focus on prevention of Non-Communicable Diseases; strengthen the collection and interpretation of medical data; polio eradication; and elimination of tropical diseases.

Dr Jagutpal further lauded the WHO's support, particularly in the management of the COVID-19 situation. He recalled that the WHO assisted in the procurement of vaccines through the COVAX Facility, the procurement of medical supplies and equipment, the training of staff, and the delegation of experts to assist in various aspects of the COVID-19 management strategy.

Speaking about the management of the pandemic in Mauritius, the Health Minister affirmed that the country has successfully weathered the various challenges related to COVID-19. We have one of the best vaccine coverage in the African continent and are at par with developed countries and we have drastically improved our treatment capacity and protocols, he said.

He further noted with satisfaction that during the pandemic, the Ministry has continued to improve infrastructure and has come up with new specialised services while ensuring their decentralisation and the upskilling and training of health staff.

For his part, Dr Musango stated that the programme budget for Mauritius will assist the country achieve its targets in priority areas such as Universal Health Coverage, health emergency, and strengthening of data collection. He underlined that a sum of Rs 100 million has been earmarked to that end. The WHO, he reassured, will continue to mobilise more funds to finance the implementation of these projects.

He added that the WHO is also monitoring the progress of some key activities of the Ministry, such as the elaboration of the HIV/AIDS Strategic Plan, the National Integrated Non-Communicable Diseases Action Plan, and the National Adaptation Plan for Health and Climate Change.