Angola to Sign Partnership With Electra Electricity and Water Company

Mindelo — The Head of State, João Lourenço, admitted last Tuesday in Mindelo, Cape Verde, a possible partnership with the electricity and water company Electra especially in the water desalination.

João Lourenço was speaking at the end of the ceremony in which he was awarded the First Degree Amílcar Cabral Order, the highest distinction in the Republic of Cape Verde.

The Angolan President admitted it after visiting the Electra desalination facilities and seeing the system's utility, especially to fill the lack of potable water in the southern part of the country where drought is constant.

Regarding his visit to the Atlantic Technical University, João Lourenço guaranteed that there are already some contacts in advance with the Namibe (Angola) Fisheries and Sea Science Academy, so sooner or later the partnership might take place.

To balance the two days of his state visit, João Lourenço said that he will leave Cape Verde with the certainty that an important step was taken towards the reinforcement of the friendship between both countries.

Angola and Cape Verde have strong cooperation ties; among the signed agreements it is highlighted the exemption of visas as well as accords linked to education, defence, oil, diplomacy, transports, finance and administration.