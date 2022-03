Kenya-based fintech company 4G Capital, which provides unsecured credit to micro enterprises, has raised $18.5 million in Series C funding from global private equity firm Lightrock.

The equity funding comes as the fintech plans to roll-out a series of new products and services including new loans that will increase the credit limit from $1,000, and allow longer repayment periods from the current maximum of one month. All this is in its plan to expand its clientele base and grow its profits.