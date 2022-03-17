Kenya: Sokowatch Rebrands to Wasoko As It Raises $125m Series B From Tiger Global and Avenir

16 March 2022
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Tage Kene-Okafor

Informal retail is king in Africa, with hundreds of billions of dollars of consumer goods sold through its channels yearly. Yet its industry remains highly fragmented as shop owners and kiosks still have issues around access to capital and getting goods regularly and on time from suppliers and distributors.

B2B retail and e-commerce platforms have primarily tried to fix these inefficient supply chains over the last couple of years and have received substantial investor backing since the pandemic.

