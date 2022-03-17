Kenya: Ole Kiyiapi Mourns KDF Brother Killed in Somalia IED Attack

16 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Former Education Permanent Secretary James Ole Kiyiapi's brother is among the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers who were killed on Monday when a vehicle they were traveling in ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Somalia's Gedo region.

Unconfirmed reports stated that at least 7 KDF officers lost their lives during the Monday afternoon incident and unknown number injured.

Reports indicate that the KDF officers were on their way into Somalia from Kenya where they had crossed to draw water when the incident blamed on the Somalia-based jihadist group Al-Shabaab happened.

Ole Kiyiapi said Tuesday in a statement posted in his Twitter account that details of their deaths are yet to be made public despite fighting for the country.

"I am in shock and in mourning. My young Brother Johnson Olemoi Kiyiapi was among other soldiers killed in Somalia yesterday, through an improvised explosive device. They paid the ultimate price and NO news item on who they are - they die incognito," Ole Kiyiapi tweeted.

The Department of Defence is yet to make an official statement on the matter.

Despite the progress made in fighting Al-Shabaab, the terror outfit has continued to devise new ways to achieve maximum casualties and have now shifted their tactics to the use of IEDs in their operations among other ways.

Kenyan troops have suffered the brunt of attacks from the Al-Shabaab militants who have continued to target them since they launched a military offensive against the Al-Qaeda linked militant group in 2011 in an exercise dubbed "operation Linda Nchi".

Some of the notable incidences include the attack at an African Union Mission in Somalia AMISOM base in El Adde which left hundreds of officers dead.

The total number of casualties was never made public.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X