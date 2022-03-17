Nigeria: Buhari Writes All Progressives Congress Governors, Warns Against Buni's Removal

"......all members of the Governors' Forum and their followers should desist from any behaviour or utterance that will likely lead to disunity in the ranks of the party, and ultimately jeopardise the transition to the convention."

Contrary to his earlier reported stance, President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against the removal of Mala Buni as the interim chairman of the party.

Mr Buhari, before leaving the country for a medical check-up in London last week, had ordered the removal of the Yobe State governor as suggested by some of the party's governors over the endless crisis rocking the party ahead of its March 26 national convention.

He was also alleged to have plotted to frustrate the convention where new members of the national working committee would be elected by using a court injunction against the event.

Mr Buni was also reported to have been replaced with the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, who took over the party affairs last week Monday.

Mr Bello is also a member of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), which the president put in place to run the party in June 2020.

The move to replace Mr Buni has continued to generate controversies coupled with yet-to-be vacated legal suits stopping the convention.

Against this backdrop, Mr Buhari, after a meeting with Mr Buni in London, wrote to the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Abubakar Bagudu, on the direction the party should take amidst its current leadership challenges.

"In addition, it has come to my attention that, because of recent events, the APC is faced with a multiplicity of court cases pending against it in various courts across the country. As a result of this, the party faces the possibility and prospect of the invalidation of all its activities and actions by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

"Furthermore, the party has demonstrated its inability to proceed with the issue of effecting change in the leadership of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECC), in a way that is inclusive, legal and respectful of the time limit set and required for giving the INEC sufficient notice of the time and venue for holding its convention.

"No doubt, these controversies and uncertainties, as enumerated above, pose a real threat to the party, and may lead to a possible non-recognition of its activities, elections and the probable invalidation of all other actions by INEC. This may ultimately even lead its implosion and non-existence," the president said in the letter dated March 16.

Mr Buhari also gave three clear instructions for the party leadership ahead of the convention.

He called for the immediate return of all members of the APC interim committee to their respective positions and cautioned the APC governors and their supporters against any acts that could fester the party crises.

"First, the issue of the leadership of the Caretaker Extra Ordinary Convention Committee (CECOC), should immediately return to status quo ante;

"Second, all members of the Governors' Forum and their followers should desist from any behaviour or utterance that will likely lead to disunity in the ranks of the party, and ultimately jeopardise the transition to the convention;

"Third, the Mai Mala Buni-led CECC should, accordingly, be allowed to proceed with all necessary preparations to hold the convention as planned- unfailingly, on 26 March, 2022," the letter stated further.