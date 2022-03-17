Nigeria/Ghana: Qatar 2022 Qualifier - First Leg in Ghana May Have Been Moved to Kumasi From Cape Coast

The NFF may have to change their travel arrangements for the first leg of the Super Eagles match against the Black Stars as they seek a ticket to Qatar 2022.

The upcoming all-important first leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifier between Ghana's Black Stars and Nigeria's Super Eagles has taken another twist with reports on Wednesday indicating that the first leg, scheduled for the Cape Coast Stadium on March 25, has been moved to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

According to various reports out of Ghana and quoting Saddick Adams from his verified Twitter page; "JUST IN: Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi to host Ghana 🇬🇭 v Nigeria 🇳🇬 #WCQ2022. I'm told FIFA has already booked hotels in Kumasi for its match assessors and monitors in Kumasi."

The venue of the first leg has been a topic for discussion since the venue was announced and Ghana celebrated its 65th Anniversary on March 6 at the Cape Coast Stadium. As of the time of this report, PREMIUM TIMES was yet to sight any official notification of this venue shift.

Efforts to get any sort of confirmation from some officials of the Nigeria Football Federation proved unsuccessful though messages were sent and replies are still being expected.

The second leg is scheduled for the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on March 29. The winner of the two-legged affair punches their ticket for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scheduled to commence in Qatar in November 2022.