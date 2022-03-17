Nigeria: Govt Moves to Mobilise Funds for Revitalisation of Health Centres

Federal government has said that it plans to hold a special summit between March 24 and 25 to mobilise needed resources to rehabilitate primary healthcare centres (PHC) across the country.

The plan ,which was part of the federal government's policy initiative, is to get the commitment of various state governments and stakeholders towards attainment of SDGs, Universal Health Coverage and national health security by 2030.

It seeks to secure the required resources for revitalisation and sustainable financing of Primary Health Centre in Nigeria.

While giving details of the forthcoming summit in Abuja, Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said it will secure alignment and commitment to federal government's four -point strategy to transform PHCs and to engage stakeholders to ensure mutual accountability in implementation of the primary healthcare agenda.

He said the PHC Summit is scheduled for the 24-25 March 2022 is to obtain commitment of government and stakeholders towards attainment of SDGs, UHCs and national health security by 2030.

"I know that we all greatly value health care, but for too long, we have instinctively misunderstood healthcare to be synonymous with large, glitzy buildings in the capital city. These well-intentioned hospitals are not on a foundation of a strong health system because the Primary and Secondary level they rest on are very weak.

"We already have a good number of large hospitals without Teaching Hospitals and Federal Medical Centres and several Private Hospitals in major cities; they do not address the most pressing health needs of majority of the people in rural areas," he said

Ehanire said that at the present state of our development, "the priority need is to revert to simple Basic Healthcare provision, which we need stakeholders to align with to Kick-start implementation of our 4-point Agenda for PHC revitalisation".

He said that effort will be made to get the attention of policy and decision makers and influencers; the private sector, philanthropists, health oriented businesses, PHC strengthening stakeholders in Nigeria and Africa; and global, regional and the supportive media.

He said that the initiative has the full support and enforcement of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Executive Director of the National Primary HealthCare Development, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said the government plans to pool resources and commitments toward practical, high-impact interventions across all aspects of PHC delivery.

He said federal government plans to use funds to restore health centers; ensure provision of general, laboratory, clinic and personnel equipment; ensure the availability of quality drugs; and procure ambulances for accessibility.

Shuaib said that traditionally, public health funding in Nigeria has been targeted at specific threats such as polio, malaria or HIV/AIDS, at the expense of a wide range of chronic illnesses and health wellbeing.

He however regretted that this narrow approach to problem solving has led the country to where it is now, with some of the worst, most tragic health statistics in the world.

"We need to work holistically. We will invest in building up our failing PHC system so that it can treat infectious diseases as well as address chronic illness; prevention, diagnosis and referral; maternal and child-care; and community wellness.

"This will mean investing in primary health care, human resources and infrastructure across the country. We will restore health centers; ensure provision of general, laboratory, clinic and personnel equipment; ensure the availability of quality drugs; procure ambulances for accessibility; and, last but certainly not least: we will train and employ quality nurses, midwives, clinical staff and non-clinical staff at health centers across Nigeria," he said.