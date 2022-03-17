Nigeria: Federal Capital Territory Judge Placed On Watchlist Over 'Misconduct'

Justice Muawiyah Baba Idris of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, has been placed on watchlist over alleged misconduct.

Soji Oye, spokesman of the National Judicial Council (NJC), announced this in a statement, saying the action was taken at the 97th meeting of the council on March 15 and March 16, 2022.

Justice Idris was indicted for signing the Writ of Possession for execution on the same day he delivered judgement in Suit No. FCT/HC/CV/FT/36/19 between Sicons Nigeria Ltd V Nile Place Restaurant and Catering Services Ltd. The Suit was for recovery of demised property.

The Council said the action was in contravention of Proviso to Order 27 Rule (16) (b) High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Civil Procedure Rules 2018 and Order 4 (1) and (2) of the Judgement Enforcement Rules 2004.

Another judge, Mohammed M. Ladan of the Kaduna State High Court, was issued a warning.

The Council reportedly found merit in the petition written against Ladan in Suit No. KDH/KAD/1321/2018 between VTLS Inc. Vs Ahmadu Bello University. He signed the Writ of Attachment while the Garnishee Order Nisi was pending.

According to Oye, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, Chief Justice of Nigeria, recommended the appointment of six heads of courts and nine judicial officers for the federal and state high courts.

The Council considered the list of candidates presented by its interview committee and recommended 15 judges to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointment.

Chief Judge David Gwong Mann (Plateau); Chief Judge Joseph Ahmed Awak (Gombe); Grand Kadi Abdulrahman Umar Abubakar (Kaduna); Kadi Abdurrahman Umar Abubakar (Kaduna); Kadi Shuaibu Dahiru Ahmad (Taraba); President Customary Court of Appeal Ihemnacho Wilfred Obuzor (Rivers); and President Customary Court of Appeal Sampson Mbeh Anjor (Cross River).

Meanwhile, the Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court, Emmanuel Gakko and the Deputy Chief Registrar, Segun-Bello Mabel Taiye are among the six judges appointed to the court.

Others are, Bala Khalifa-Mohammed Usman, Aminu Garba, Musa Sulaiman Liman, and Ahmad Gama Mahmud.

Others are Joseph Adebayo Aina (FCT); Sharia Court of Appeal Kadi Sallau Ismaila Madugu (Taraba); and Judge Customary Court of Appeal Bulus Samuelson Nyiputen (Taraba).