Nigeria: Human Rights Activist, Bulama Bukarti, Now Eligible to Practise Law in UK

Human rights activist, Audu Bulama Bukarti, has been certified eligible to practise law in England and Wales after he passed the second and final stage of the Qualified Lawyers Transfer Scheme.

The Qualified Lawyers Transfer Scheme (QLTS) provides an opportunity for lawyers from various countries around the world to qualify as solicitors in England and Wales. The scheme is administered by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), the regulatory body of the Law Society of England and Wales.

However, Bukarti is a prominent Nigerian analyst, social critic, and human rights lawyer who is currently the Senior Analyst in the Extremism Policy Unit of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

He is also the senior non-resident at the Africa Program of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

Congratulating Bukarti on his latest feat, Nigerian journalist, Jaafar Jaafar, via his Facebook page, wrote, "Congratulations Barrister AUDU BULAMA BUKARTI

"I'm overjoyed to hear that our friend and brother, Audu Bulama Bukarti, has passed the second and final stage of the Qualified Lawyers Transfer Scheme.

"Bulama is now qualified to apply for admission as a Solicitor of England & Wales. In a simple term, he is now qualified to practice law in England and Wales."