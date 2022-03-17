Ethiopia: News - PM Appoints Former Anti-Corruption Czar Deputy Civil Service Commissioner

Addis Abeba — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appointed Tsega Arage as the deputy commissioner of the civil service commission. Tsega Arage was the commissioner of the Federal Ethics & Anti Corruption Commission replacing the former commissioner Ayelgn Mulualem two years ago. The PM also appointed Dr. Nikuse Mitiku as the Director-General of the Ethiopian Management Institute.

Tsega was appointed by the Ethiopian House of Peoples' Representatives (HoPR) with 11 MPs voting in opposition while six MPs, of the 285 in attendance, abstained from voting. Back then, he was applauded as a new anti-corruption czar. Tsega has previously served as an advisor to the deputy mayor of Addis Abeba. He also assumed two positions in the Amhara regional government as the administrator of the North Wollo zone and the head of the Amhara regional state rural land administration & utilization office.

This comes a day after a online radio reported government officials, ranging from senior and lower-ranking, are being investigated for allegedly hiding assets of inconspicuous sources. The news outlet cited sources from the Ministry of Justice and stated that the ministry's General Attorney branch launched a criminal investigation against 23 government officials who had concealed assets from unknown sources.

According to the report, the Attorney General's office found an unregistered large amount of assets including in cash while looking into the federal ethics and anti-corruption commission's list of registered assets owned by government officials.

On March 4, Tsega wrote a letter addressed to the Prosperity Party (PP) Control and Inspection Commission, prompting the Amhara Prosperity Party to relieve party members accused of violating the party's financial and asset management regulations during loans management. The six pages letter by Tsega, who was the commissioner of the Federal Ethics & Anti Corruption Commission at the time revealed irregularities of the bylaws within the ruling Prosperity Party, including violations of its financial and asset mismanagement procedures such as the party's loan mechanisms to party members.

He also noted his party's violation of the national electoral laws by failing to convene the general assembly, among others. Tsega went on to accuse the APP branch office leadership of sharing among themselves party finance amounting to ETB60 million, as well as illegal disbursement of the party's finance amounting to more than ETB100 million. He underscored that this was due to the PP's Central Committee's failure to convene and endorse the party's annual budget for the current fiscal year.