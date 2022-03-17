Ethiopia: News - Ruling Party Purges More Than 2,500 Officials in Leadership Position - Takes Administrative Measures Against Thousands More

Seyoum Getu / Deutsche Welle
A poster in support of the Prosperity Party at a PP campaign event in the Oromia region (file photo).
16 March 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The deputy president of the ruling Prosperity Party (PP), Adam Farah said that the party dismissed 2,574 officials following the party's pre-congress evaluation. A total of 108,258 officials were evaluated, according to him, and measures of different levels were taken against more than ten thousand of them.

In a statement detailing the proceedings from the beginning of the congress until its completion, Adem said that 2,574 of the 10, 658 officials that measures were taken against were removed from their leadership position while the remaining received warning and demotions.

The deputy president of PP noted that professionalism, work ethics, achievement were among the criteria that the officials were evaluated against.

Earlier in March, the Amhara Prosperity Party relieved party members that accused of violating the party's financial and asset management regulations during loans management.

The Prosperity Party held its first general assembly is between 10 - 12 March 2022. According to a press statement issued by the party's top leadership the Prosperity Party has more than 11 million members throughout the country.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X