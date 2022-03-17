Rwanda: Robert Bafakulera Re-Elected as Private Sector Federation Chairperson

Robert Bafakulera has been re-elected for the second term as the Chairperson of the Private Sector Federation (PSF) -- an organisation that groups together some 186,386 business operators in the country.

Bafakulera, who secured 120 votes, has been leading the institution for the last three years.

His challenger, André Bitwayiki, withdrew his candidature during Wednesday's elections, which took place at Kigali Serena Hotel.

The elections were supposed to be held last year but were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jeanne-Françoise Mubiligi was elected the 1st vice chairperson winning with 73 votes to beat Bryan Ngarambe who secured 50 votes.

Mubiligi, whose investments span various sectors, including in real estate, is also well learned with a master's degree in international business development. He replaces Eric Gishoma.

Aimable Kimenyi was elected 2nd Vice Chairperson at 88 votes after beating David Rwigema who got 43 votes. He now replaces Eugenie Mushimiyimana.

"I thank members of the Private Sector Federation for their trust in me. I commend the ones with whom we worked together in the concluded term, and I commit to work well with the new team," Bafakulera said in his speech.

He pledged to work in the interest of business people and the citizens in general to steer the economy from the Covid-19 effects.

"The country has good leadership and therefore we have to use all our efforts to develop it. As PSF, we have to expand the market for our products and services. We have to continue our advocacy, and ensure capacity building for our members," he said, calling on business operators to seize the opportunities provided by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

"This is a priority during this term... we only need to work hard and compete with other countries," he said.

The elections at national level were a culmination of elections at cell, sector, district, province levels and Kigali city as well as the elections of representatives of the five clusters of PSF.

The PSF elections have been inclusive by integrating representatives of women, youth and people with disabilities following reforms within the Federation.

The elections were conducted in the midst of reforms where 10 chambers of the Federation were trimmed to five clusters.

The five clusters include the agriculture cluster, industry cluster, trade cluster, services cluster, and the special cluster, which includes women, young entrepreneurs, and people with disabilities, previously underrepresented

The PSF Executive Committee elected at the cell level comprises the chairperson, first vice-chairperson, and the second vice-chairperson.

Contrary to previous elections, the current special cluster has considered the inclusion of people with disabilities in addition to women and young entrepreneurs.

The special cluster now has three representatives who include one representative for women, one for youth, and one for people with disabilities.

A counsellor representing each village was elected in every cell across the country.

The PSF executive committee at the cell level also elected an experienced business person at the cell level.

At the sector level, the elected committee also comprises Chairperson, the first vice-chairperson, and the second vice-chairperson.

Contrary to cell level, three persons were elected at the sector level to represent each cluster of the five clusters (agriculture cluster, industry cluster, trade cluster, services cluster, and special cluster).

The most experienced business person was also at the sector level.

The elected executive committee at the district level is composed of the chairperson, the first vice-chairperson, and the second vice-chairperson.

Each of the five clusters at the district level is also represented by three people while in the specialised cluster women, youth, and people with disabilities groups are represented by one person each.

In the district, seven people in charge of dispute management were elected.

At the provincial level and Kigali city, the elected executive committee comprises Chairperson, the first vice-chairperson, and the second vice chairperson while the five clusters are also represented by three people each.

An experienced business person was elected at this level.

At the national level, the elected executive committee comprises the first vice-chairperson and the second vice-chairperson.

Each cluster of five clusters at the national level will also have a chairperson, the first vice-chairperson, and the second vice-chairperson.

The most experienced business person will also be selected at the national level.

Meanwhile the members of the board at the national level have been reduced from 18 to nine.

These include chairperson and Vice chairpersons at National level, representatives of five clusters at national level and an expert.