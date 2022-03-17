Zimbabwe: No One Will Starve - Govt

Government has started collating figures of households that would require food assistance this in light of the erratic rains received this year with assurances that no one would starve.

This was said by the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Professor Paul Mavima during the National Assembly question time yesterday.

"We have just received a report on the levels of vulnerability in urban areas and we are now waiting for that of rural areas.

"The ministry of agriculture is also carrying crop assessments and all this will give us an indication of who needs assistance and where," Prof Mavima said.

Earlier his Deputy, Lovemore Matuke had told the House households that have been receiving assistance would continue doing so given the projections of low harvests.

"Government policy has always been that when there's a drought and shortage of food Government will assist and ensure that no one starves," Deputy Minister Matuke.

He added that Government would also continue with providing cash transfers and payment of school fees for needy children.

The cash transfers are $1 500 for each household and Deputy Minister Matuke said his Ministry had written to Treasury for the money to be reviewed upwards due to inflationary pressures.

The country has received erratic rains this season which has affected crops across the country.

Meanwhile Prof Mavima told the House that recruitment of teachers was determined by the areas with vacancies, with those teaching mathematics and science subjects and early childhood development being the most in demand.

Prof Mavima was responding to questions why some teachers who recently graduated from colleges were being employed first ahead of who graduated earlier.