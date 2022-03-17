Nigeria: Buni Meets Buhari in London

Mr Buhari reportedly ordered the replacement of Mr Buni as the interim national chairman of the APC recently.

Embattled interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Mala Buni of Yobe State, on Wednesday, visited President Muhammadu Buhari in London, where he (Buhari) is currently on a medical check-up.

This was contained in a release by the Director-General, Press and Media Affairs to Mr Buni, Mohammed Mamman, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr Mamman said Mr Buni had been in Dubai, UAE, on a medical trip before he flew to London to meet with Mr Buhari.

"Buni had a brief stop over in London after a medical trip to Dubai the United Arab Emirates.

"Their Excellencies, Buhari and Buni held brief and fruitful discussions on measures to move APC forward preparatory to the March 26 National Connvention and the 2023 General Elections.

"Buni is expected back in Nigeria on Thursday, to resume office as the Chairman APC CECPC," he said.

The Yobe governor was reportedly replaced last week with Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State on the orders of the president before leaving for London.

Mr Buni was appointed the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on June 25, 2020 following the exit of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC).

The committee was asked to organise a national convention within six months but it has not been able to do so.

The convention was recently fixed for March 26.

(NAN)