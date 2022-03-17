Nigeria: Lawmakers Seek Automatic Employment for First Class Nigerian Graduates

The lawmakers said granting automatic employment for first-class graduates would encourage academic excellence among Nigerian students.

The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to consider automatic employment for first class graduates of Nigerian universities and other institutions.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Emeka Chinedu (APC-Imo) at plenary on Wednesday in Abuja.

Presenting the motion, Mr Chinedu expressed concern over lack of employment for many Nigerian graduates, especially first class degree holders, forcing them to seek for greener pastures abroad.

"This is in spite of the fact that graduates with lower grades get the option of first refusal in getting jobs due to their connections in some places," he said.

Mr Chinedu said that hundreds of first class graduates were being produced yearly from Nigerian universities, saying that only a fraction of them get employed at the end of the day.

According to him, graduating with a first class in any Institution of learning is an indication of a grade A - brain.

Mr Chinedu said that automatic employment for first-class graduates would motivate other students to work harder.

Speaking against the motion, Abdurrazak Namdaz (APC-Adamawa), said a first class graduate might not necessarily be the most qualified person for a particular job.

Babangida Ibrahim (APC-Katsina) said granting automatic employment for first-class graduates might encourage academic corruption.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said that granting automatic employment for first-class graduates would encourage academic excellence among Nigerian students.

The lawmakers unanimously adopted the motion when it was put on a voice vote by the speaker.