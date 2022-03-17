Nigeria: APC Cancels NEC Meeting After Buhari Orders Buni's Return As Chairman

17 March 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Samson Adenekan

Niger State governor, Abubakar Bello, who reportedly took over the chairmanship of the party last week, convened the NEC meeting.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cancelled its emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting slated for Thursday.

The party issued the notice for the cancellation of the meeting hours after a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the reinstatement of Mala Buni as the interim national chairman of the party.

Mr Buhari, in the letter sent to the Governor of Kebbi State and Chairman of Progressive Governors, Abubakar Bagudu, cautioned the party's governors against divisive utterances.

Amidst the party's raging internal crises, Mr Buni was booted out of office last week on the recommendation of the APC governors.

He was replaced by Niger State governor, Abubakar Bello, who summoned the cancelled emergency NEC meeting slated for Thursday.

In a statement signed by the party's interim National Secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, Mr Buni called off the meeting a day after meeting with Mr Buhari, who is currently on a medical vacation in London.

"As directed by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, H.E. Mai Mala Buni, a purported emergency meeting of the Party's National Executive Committee (NEC) slated for Thursday, March 17, 2022 is hereby cancelled," the statement read.

