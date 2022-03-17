South Africa: Minister Thulas Nxesi Issues Code of Practice On Management of SARS-CoV-2 Exposure in Workplace

press release

Thulas Nxesi, Minister of Employment and Labour, issues Code of Practice: Management exposure to SARS-CoV-2 in the workplace

Thulas Nxesi, Minister of Employment and Labour, issued a code of practice on the management of SARS-CoV-2 exposure in the workplace today, 15 March 2022, under government notice number 46043.

The notice was issued following consideration by NEDLAC in accordance with section 203 (2A) of the Labour Relations Act, 1995 (Act No. 66 of 1995), to take effect on the date of the lapse of the Declaration of a National State of Disaster declared under GN313 on 15 March 2020, and was extended in accordance with section 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act (Act No 57 of 2002).

The code's purpose is to assist employers and employees in managing SARS-CoV-2 exposure in the workplace by guiding employers and employees in conducting or updating a risk assessment in accordance with the Occupational Health and Safety Act, 1993 (Act No 85 of 1993) (OHASA) and Hazardous Biological Agents, 2022 (HBA Regulations) in respect of SARS-CoV-2 exposure, developing a plan to limit infection, transmission, and mitigate the risks of serious illness.

In due course, the Minister will issue Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) regulations to supplement the Code.

The Department has identified an error in the published gazette that incorrectly states the issue date as 15 February 2022; this error is being reviewed and will be corrected. The correct issue date is 15 March 2022.

