Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Records 29 New Cases With No Death

6 March 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The country registered, in the last 24 hours, 29 new cases, no deaths and the recovery of four patients.

The new cases were recorded 15 in Luanda, 5 in Zaire, 4 in Bengo, 3 in Cabinda, 1 in Benguela and 1 in Huambo, aged between 8 and 61 years old, 22 of them male and 7 female.

According to the epidemiological bulletin of the National Directorate of Public Health (DNSP), in the same period no deaths were reported, however four people, aged between 18 and 54 were recovered, all in Huambo.

The laboratories processed 1,364 samples by RT-PCR with a daily positivity rate of 2.1%. Cumulatively, 1.472.075 samples were processed with a positivity rate of 6.7%.

Angola registers 98.985 cases, 96.939 recovered, 1.900 deaths and 146 active (of which 3 moderate, 3 mild and 140 asymptomatic).

Six patients are hospitalised, 4 in institutional quarantine and 140 in home isolation.

