Angola: Government Unveils Plan for Eradication of Child Labour

Luanda — The Angolan Government, through the Multi-Sectoral Commission for the Prevention and Eradication of Child Labour will on Thursday officially launch the National Action Plan for the Eradication of Child Labour (PANETI).

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security (MAPTSS), the PANETI is a decisive action for the protection of human rights.

The National Action Plan for the Eradication of Child Labour (PANETI) aims to eliminate child labour in Angola through the creation of strategies, prevention policies, a favourable environment for the harmonious development of children and the creation of institutional capacity to solve the problem of child labour.

Child labour is condemnable in most countries in the world and Angola could not be an exception. In Angola, children have the right to special attention from the family, society and the State and, these in close collaboration, should ensure their ample protection against all forms that attempt against their rights.