Namibia: Public Warned Not to Use Ohangwena Regional Council Logo

OHANGWENA chief regional officer Fillipus Shilongo has warned the public to refrain from using the Ohangwena Regional Council's logo.

This comes after recent circulation on social media of graphics carrying explicit content posted on a whatsapp group called 'Ohangwena Youth Engagement.'

The group uses the regional council logo as its profile icon.

The graphics were reportedly posted by a senior official in the region.

Shilongo said in a media release on Wednesday that the circulated graphics with the regional council's logo tarnishes the image of the council, while it is against the council's code of conduct, ethics and values as provided by the Regional Councils Act 22 of 1992.

"The Ohangwena Regional Council therefore hereby distances itself from this social media whatsapp group called 'Ohangwena Youth Engagement'," Shilongo said.

"Over and above, the Ohangwena Regional Council strongly refutes, condemns and rejects in the strongest terms the administrator of this whatsapp group and its members and we request him or her and other social media platforms that use the Ohangwena Regional Council's logo to desist from using it with immediate effect," he said.

Shilongo said the logo is the corporate identity of the Ohangwena Regional Council and under no circumstance should it be used by individuals or private associations without its permission.