Tanzania: Dart Records 35% Passenger Increase in One Year

THE Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit Agency (DART) has recorded an increase of 35 per cent of passengers on its buses in the past one year.

DART Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Edwin Mhede said the increase in passengers opting to use Dart buses was due to creativity and introducing more routes as directed by the sixth phase government.

"By February 2022 this year the company had recorded an average of 180,971 passengers being transported per day, compared to 117,065 passengers who used dart buses during the same period last year... We are grateful to our President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her guidance that enabled us to serve more Tanzanians,"

He said that creativity has increased efficiency, coupled with Dart introducing three new routes on connecting main trunks to feeder roads. The routes, according to him, include that of Kimara to Kibaha in the Coast Region, Kimara to Mloganzila hospital and Kimara to Magufuli Bus Terminal.

Also in the same period, Dart added 70 new buses which have helped a lot in decongesting passengers at the bus stations and reduce waiting time.

"Government revenue collected in form of passenger fare has also been effectively collected through use of the Automated Fare Collection System (AFCS). Now we are embarking on having smart means of collecting fare.

This includes using an App on smartphone and plans are underway to introduce smart cards later this year," Dart has also seen revenue from other services like advertisement, toilet levies, parking charges and renting area fees increased by more than 144 percent in the past one year period.

The CEO said that the company has collect a total of 4,010,923,100/- while last year it had collected 2,781,821,408/- Dr. Mhede said that the construction work of phase two which comprises 20. 1 Km long special lanes from Mbagala Rangi tatu to Gerezani in the city center have by past month reached 50 percent from 11 per cent of February last year.

He said that the main deport, passenger station and commuter buses station at Rangitatu area in Mbagala have its construction completed by 100 pc. The depot can accommodate up to 450 buses, while the station is has a place designed for private cars parking area to be used by bus passengers who wishes to use the public and fast transport system.

According to him, Dart is now in the process of procuring 95 new buses which will be using an air condition. While visiting France last month, President Samia signed an agreement with French development agency for a concessional loan agreement worth 178 million euros (about 469.1bn/-) to finance BRT project phase five.

The fifth phase will be a turn for DART infrastructures to be constructed along Mandela road.

This will be from Kijazi interchange to Nyerere bridge past Mfugale flyover along the Tazara area.