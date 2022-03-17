Mauritius: New Seafarers' Welfare Fund Office Inaugurated in Mer Rouge

press release

The new Seafarers' Welfare Fund (SWF) office as well as a fitness corner were inaugurated, this morning, by the Minister of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Sudheer Maudhoo, at the Trevessa House in Mer Rouge. Cheques, representing a one-off grant of Rs 4,000 as support measure from Government, were also remitted to seafarers present on this occasion. This measure concerns a total of 230 seafarers.

The Chairperson of the SWF, Mr Doorjodhanlall Salandy, the Chairperson of the Mauritius Sailors' Home Society, Mr Afzal Delbar, and other personalities were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

In his address, Minister Maudhoo recalled that many countries around the world have acknowledged the important role of seafarers. He underlined that the most important factor in any enterprise is its human factor and as such, the SWF has the important role of promoting the seafarers' well-being. The SWF office, previously located in Pointe aux Sables, now has a whole floor in the building of the Mauritius Sailors' Home Society, which is more spacious, he pointed out.

The Minister seized this opportunity to elaborate on some of the facilities offered to seafarers by the SWF. They comprise, among others: a medical scheme; an eye treatment scheme; a birthday gift scheme; and an educational scheme for children of seafarers attending secondary school. He also encouraged Board Members of the SWF to come forward with propositions so as to enhance the seafarers' wellness, should they be Mauritians or of other nationalities.

Moreover, the Minister appealed to maritime companies to encourage additional seafarers to adhere to the SWF. He further indicated that mini-buses will soon be acquired to facilitate transportation of seafarers to and from the port area.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For his part, Mr Salandy pointed out that the decision of moving the SWF office at Trevessa House emerged back in 2021 with the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding between the SWF and the Mauritius Sailors' Home Society. He further commended all stakeholders who have contributed for setting up the SWF office in Mer Rouge. All the facilities available at the Trevessa House, he said, will help SWF to carry out their work in the best possible conditions.

As for Mr Delbar, he expressed satisfaction for the progress made as regards facilities offered to seafarers and dwelt on their important contribution in making available to the population a series of products. He also encouraged local seafarers to contribute to the good functioning of the Mauritius Sailors' Home Society.

It is recalled that in December 2008, the Seafarers' Welfare Fund Act 2008 came into force. The objectives of the SWF are, among others: to promote the social and economic welfare of seafarers in Mauritius, irrespective of the nationality of the seafarer and irrespective of the state in which the ship on which he is employed is registered; and develop schemes and projects for the welfare of seafarers and their families.