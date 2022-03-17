Angola: Government Envisages Restructure Credit Support Project

Luanda — The Credit Support Project (PAC), included in the Production Support Program, Export Diversification and Import Substitution (PRODESI), will be restructured, providing for a new approach.

According to the National Director for the Economy and Competitiveness and Innovation, Joffrana Xavier, who was speaking Tuesday in Luanda at the usual briefing of the Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP), with the new approach, the PAC will give greater response in number of projects approved, contracted and disbursed.

The PAC applies to investment projects that contribute, directly or indirectly, to the domestic production of 54 products.

Joffrana Xavier said that the PRODESI Credit Access Support Service did not register, from March 9th to 11th, new project approvals, with 99 projects being negotiated at the bank, 78 of which are under Notice 10/20 of the Central Bank of Angola (BNA) and 21 from the PAC.

She also said that , in general, since 2019, the financial instruments and products available to PRODESI have enabled the approval of 1,43 projects, with the prospect of more than 70,000 jobs, amounting to an approximate value of 879 billion kwanzas. .

According to the director, the sectoral distribution of the approved projects encompasses agriculture with 565, commerce and distribution (196), the manufacturing industry (112), livestock (49), sea fishing (36), the food and beverage industry ( 30), inland fisheries (28), aquaculture (23), service provision (3), textiles, clothing and footwear (1).

According to her, so far the provincial distribution of approved projects is led by Luanda with 209, Bié (75), Benguela (74), Cuanza Sul (72), Huambo (71), Huíla (67), Bengo (64), Namibe (61), Malanje (54), Uíge (51), Cuando Cubango (41), Cuanza Norte (38), Lunda Sul (33), Cunene (31), Cabinda (28), Zaire (26), Lunda Norte ( 25) and Moxico (23), totaling one thousand and 43.

Regarding access to the domestic market, she informed that the registration of producers on the Portal for the Dissemination of National Production (PPN) continues, emphasizing that in accumulated terms, since its implementation, the Portal has 55 thousand 595 national producers, more 11 thousand 648 than in the previous week, thus reaching the programmed target until 2022, which is 40 thousand registered producers.

Joffrana Xavier highlighted that the PPN is in a phase of restructuring the portal, with a view to meeting in a more profitable way the need to match demand and supply.

"In this version, we will bring a figure of facilitator who will have the mission to unite the production of goods and services available throughout the territory, thus guaranteeing the priority consumption of national production and services", she said.