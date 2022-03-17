Angola: Minister Encourages University Students to Join Voter Registration

Luanda — The Minister for Territorial Administration, Marcy Lopes, Wednesday in Luanda urged university students to help disseminate the unofficial voter registration process, underway in the country, and to update their data.

"Don't leave the registration for the end. Tell your parents, siblings, neighbours that voting is fair. To do so, you are all invited to vote in the next general elections", he added.

The government official made these statements at the Higher Polytechnic Institute of Technology and Sciences (ISPTEC), in a meeting with university students from Luanda.

Without specifying that the process, due to end on 31 March, would be extended, he only said that it was not possible to set up mobile counters in the universities, as requested by the students.

The event served to clarify issues related to the process of unofficial voter registration and to sensitise young people to join the registration posts, for this purpose.