Angola: MPLA Urges People to Vote in August General Elections

Luanda — The Secretariat of the ruling MPLA party's Political Bureau on Tuesday urged Angolans to exercise their constitutional right to vote in the general elections scheduled for next August.

In the communiqué of the 4th Extraordinary Meeting of the Secretariat of the Political Bureau, the MPLA encourages Angolans to update the data via the Ex-Officio Electoral Registration, if they have changed their residence.

As for the Parliamentary Group of the ruling party in Angola, the participants appreciated the Legislative Plan for 2022.

This is a document prepared on the basis of the forthcoming political challenges, with emphasis on the general elections in August of the current year.

According to the statement, members of the Political Bureau Secretariat praised Angola's intention to promote a Summit aimed at reflecting on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes in Africa.

Internally and organisationally, the meeting led by the Party's Vice-President, Luísa Damião, addressed the agenda for the Second Ordinary Session of the Central Committee and the Draft Resolution approving the Regulations of the MPLA Council of Honour, established at the time of the holding of the VIII Ordinary Congress, held in December 2021.

At the meeting, the Secretariat of the Political Bureau approved the draft structure of the Balance Report of the Preparatory Commission of the VIII Ordinary Congress of the MPLA.