Namibia: Ministry Probes Teacher Over Assault

16 March 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Petrus Muronga

THE Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture is independently investigating allegations of assault against Christine Kupembona, a teacher at Supo Junior Primary school in the Kavango West region.

Kupembona appeared in court last week on charges of assault involving 30 of her pupils.

She was released on bail in the amount of N$5 000 on condition that she does not interfere with state witnesses.

Kupembona allegedly administered corporal punishment and asked her pupils to crawl around on concrete, resulting in some of them sustaining injuries.

The school has subsequently been closed.

Kavango West Regional Council spokesperson Salomon Tenga has confirmed the investigation.

"At this stage, we cannot give any response as to what will happen regarding the matter until a full report has been concluded and tabled before the chief regional officer," he says.

Tenga says the education directorate is in the process of finding a way forward for the affected pupils.

"To the parents of the pupils, we apologise for any inconvenience this incident has caused. We just hope whatever comes out of the investigation will be beneficial to everyone," he says.

