Gambia: Wallidan, Brikama Utd Suffer Debut Conquest in 1st Tier

Wallidan and Brikama United on Monday suffered their first defeats in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League campaign after losing to Marimoo and Real de Banjul in their week-eleven matches.

The Blue boys slipped to Marimoo 3-0 at the Real de Banjul Football Field.

The Sateyba boys lost to Real de Banjul 1-0 at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field.

Wallidan dropped to fourth-place on the country's elite league table with 17 points after losing to Marimoo.

Brikama United also dropped to sixth-place on the first division league table with 16 points after slipping to Real de Banjul.

Real de Banjul moved six points clear on the country's premier league table with 24 points after their slender 1-0 victory over Brikama United.

Marimoo moved to 14th place on the first division league table with 10 points after thrashing Wallidan 3-0.

