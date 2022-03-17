Gambia: Trrc Urges Mobse, Moherst to Adopt April 10 or 11 a School Holiday

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) and the Ministry for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST) have been urged by the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) through its report to perhaps declare April 10 or 11 a national school holiday.

This, the Commission believes might be done in honour and remembrance of the students, as well as others, that were slain or massacred by the security forces, allegedly under the orders of the state on April 10 and 11, 2000, students' demonstration.

The TRRC report states: "The Ministries of Basic and Secondary Education and Tertiary Education should consider: Declaring April 10 or 11 a school holiday or to develop other arrangements to morialize the sad events and ensure a non-recurrence of what happened in 2000."

These two education ministries have also been urged to put in place "mechanisms to (a) meet with student bodies annually to discuss issues of concern to the students, and (b) facilitate and enhance setting up an official channel of communication to deal with student complaints on a timely and effective basis."

TRRC also recommends for government as a whole to "set up a rehabilitation centre or a fund to provide medical assistance and support for victims who have been left permanently incapacitated (mentally and physically) as a result of this incident.

It also recommends that the government "provide proper training to the security forces on crowd control (riot management), and all other relevant security and legal issues concerned with the management of violent demonstrations and riots. In addition, the government should provide the security forces with appropriate equipment and materials needed for demonstrations or protests of this magnitude."

