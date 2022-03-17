Gambia/Chad: Chad Embrace 1st Training Season Ahead of Afcon Qualifiers With Gambia

16 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Chad national team on Monday held its first training season at the Munda Hotel Complex Football Field in Yaoundé, Cameroon ahead of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations preliminary qualifiers against The Gambia on 23rd March 2022.

The Les Sao will use the next one week to prepare themselves ready for their first-leg clash with the Scorpions, who are also preparing themselves fit for the continent's bi-annual biggest football fiesta preliminary qualifiers.

Chad will contend to beat The Gambia in the preliminary qualifiers to sail to the group phase of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Les Sao have never qualified for the continent's bi-annual biggest football festivity since the inception of the tournament in 1957 after their woeful performance in the qualifiers.

