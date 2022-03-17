Tanzania: Incorporating a Company in Tanzania

To register a company in Tanzania is the right of anyone, who would wish to associate and form themselves into a company pursuant to the existing company laws.

The law provides for the following types of companies

Private companies

Public companies

Foreign companies (Branches of companies incorporated out Tanzania mainland)

Private companies are normally formed by persons with prior relationship other than only business relationship e.g., Father and sons and or daughters, friend etc.

The minimum number of membership is two and maximum is fifty. The shares of these companies are not freely transmissible. The transferability is subject to strict control and regulations; as such these types of companies may not list in the stock exchange for purposes of trading in shares.

Private Companies are also required to file annual returns and other statutory fillable documents to the Registrar (e.g., Changes of particulars of directors, change of company names etc). Filling fees are also payable and penalty for late filing is also levied.

Public companies on the other hand are open ended, in that there is no maximum number of members, while the minimum number is also two. For public companies any person may subscribe and buy shares in the company, which may be listed in the stock exchange.

One condition for incorporating these types of companies is the issuance of an offer document which prior to its registration must be approved by the capital Markets and Securities Authority. An offer document is in essence an invitation to the general public to subscribe for shares.

A private company may be converted to a public one by merely amending its Articles of Association and issuing a prospectus. Public Companies need to have very effective articles of association to regulate the relationships between the members themselves, members and company directors, dealers, and stockbrokers (in cases of listed companies) with the stock exchange.

The other form of companies is Foreign Companies. These types of companies are incorporated outside Tanzania mainland, and they come in the country as branches of such foreign companies. Even if all subscribers and or shareholders are nationals of the United Republic of Tanzania, the companies are regarded as foreign. A certificate of compliance is normally issued after the process

The first step in incorporating a company in Tanzania is to reserve and obtain approval from the Registrar of Companies for the name of the company. This normally takes utmost one week and it is advisable to have three alternative names in order of preference when making an application.

The subscribers or founding members of the company must sign a Memorandum and Articles of Association. They may be nominees for the actual shareholders. A private company requires a minimum of two shareholders (maximum fifty), whereas a public company requires a minimum of seven shareholders and no maximum limit.

The registration fees for a small private company in Tanzania depends on the authorised share capital and can range from TZS 95,000 to TZSs 440,000. The registration fees exclude stamp duty and filing fees. Stamp Duty of 1% is levied on the creation or increase of capital and on stock transfers. There are no restrictions on the type of shares that may be issued.

A registered office is required in Tanzania in order to incorporate a company. It is common to use the address of a firm of accountants or lawyers as the registered office.

The Memorandum and Articles of Association together with certain other statutory documents (such as a pledge of integrity, consolidated form, and declaration of compliance) must be filed with the Registrar who will in turn issue a Certificate of Incorporation upon being satisfied. This procedure takes utmost one week.

A private company can commence business on receipt of the Certificate of Incorporation subject to other licences being obtained.

The directors do not necessarily have to be Tanzanian citizens or residents in Tanzania. They are not required generally to hold shares in the company though the Articles may prescribe a qualification holding. Both Private and Public companies must have at least two directors. It is possible for a corporate body to be a director.

Every company requires a locally qualified company secretary. It is common to use an individual from a firm of accountants or lawyers for this purpose. The requirement for public companies is that the secretary must be a person who appears to the directors to have the requisite knowledge and experience to discharge the functions of the Secretary of a Company.

Registering a branch in Tanzania

A branch of a foreign company must be registered with the Registrar of Companies. The following documents are required:

Certified copies of the foreign company's Memorandum and Articles of Association (or equivalent) with an English translation if necessary;

Details of the directors and secretary;

Names and addresses of two local residents authorised to accept legal notices and company correspondences;

Address of the foreign company's registered or principal office.

On receipt of this information, the Registrar will issue a certificate of compliance. It should be noted that there are no restrictions on the repatriation of funds. However, all repatriated funds will be subject to Tanzanian taxes.

Other permits required will include:

Trade licence issued by the Ministry of Trade

City Commission licence

Permits or registration as may be required by particular bodies e.g., construction, gaming, minerals and energy, telecommunications, dealers licensing, hunting, tour operators & hoteliers etc

These will normally take at least one week to obtain. There are various regulations and procedures for registering patents, trade and service marks and copyrights.

Most importantly one should not forget that there will be various registrations required for income tax, Taxpayers Identification Number, VAT and Pay As You Earn.