Tanzania: President Mwinyi Names New 13 District Administrative Secretaries

Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi has appointed 13 District Administrative Secretaries (DAS) in several districts of Zanzibar.

According to a statement released on Wednesday by the Isle's Chief Secretary Engineer Zena Said, the Head of State has appointed Mr Said Haji Mrisho as Urban District Administrative Secretary (DAS) in Unguja West Region

According to the statement, the President also appointed Mr Juma Abdalla Hamad as West 'A' District Administrative Secretary in Unguja Urban West Region.

Other new DAS's include Mr Sahim Harun Haji, (West 'B' in Unguja West Region), Ms Mariam Said Khamis (North 'A' Unguja North Region), Mr Hassan Abdullah Rashid (North 'B', Unguja North Region), Mr Hamza Mahmoud Juma (Central District, Unguja), Mr Mbaraka Omar Kasongo (North District, North Region),Mr Miza Hassan Faki (Mkoani District, South Pemba ), Suleiman Hamad Suleiman (Chake Chake District, South Pemba).

The President also appointed Mr Mkufu Faki Ali as Wete DAS in North Pemba Region, Mr Khatib Habib Ali (Tumbatu islet, North Pemba), Mr Shehe Mpemba Faki (Micheweni District, North Pemba), Mr Makame Khamis Makame (Kojani District, North Pemba)

The appointment of the 13 appointees is effective from March 16, 2022, the statement added.