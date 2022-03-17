Tanzania: Donors Put a Smile On Cancer Patients

CANCER is one of the leading diseases in the world that causes the deaths of many, regardless of their living conditions, income or education.

According to official data from the Ministry of Health, out of every 100,000 people, there are 76 new cancer patients, there are also 68 deaths per 100 patients caused by many patients delaying in visiting health facilities.

Cancer is a disease caused by random and rapid reproduction of cells, where there are many types of cancer, such as breast, cervical, prostate and gastrointestinal cancers.

The government in the fight against the disease ten years ago launched the National Cancer Control Strategy, and on 3rd February, 2020, it officially launched a national guideline for cancer treatment to improve quality cancer treatment services in the country, where it has brought great achievement in the field of cancer treatment services in the country.

In improving cancer treatment services, apart from those provided at Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI) which was established in June 1996 under the Act No.2 of Parliament, it was the only Institution in the country providing cancer treatment services.

The medical services were later provided at Bugando Referral hospital (BMC) in 2009, starting with chemotherapy and later in 2010 the hospital began cancer screening using nuclear radiation, and in 2018 they introduced internal radiation therapy.

All these measures have shown the government's commitment to making improvements and significant investment in the health sector by purchasing modern medical equipment for cancer treatment and specialists.

But with the large increase in patients, the existing infrastructures are not sufficient and therefore require additional power to tackle cancer challenges in the country.

Despite the efforts taken by the government, institutions, nongovernmental organizations (NGO'S) and development partners have seen the importance of supporting the government's efforts to fight the disease.

There is good news in the fight against breast cancer for Mwanza and Dar es Salaam regions, where the major development partners, the French Development Agency (AFD) and the Aga Khan Foundation (AKF) have financed the country for the establishment of Tanzania Comprehensive Cancer Project (TCCP).

The project was launched recently in Mwanza City at Bugando Referral Hospital by the Director of Health Services, Social Welfare and Nutrition from the President's Office, Dr Ntuli Kapologwe on behalf of the Minister of Healthy, Ummy Mwalimu.

The TCCP Manager, Dr Harrison Chuwa says the idea of establishing the project was due to the sincere intent of His Highness the Aga Khan's commitment to fight non-communicable diseases, including cancer.

He says the Aga Khan Executive Director of the Institute of Health Services in East Africa proposed to prepare a project proposal that would include the partnership of public institutions to support the government efforts in fighting cancer in Tanzania.

He says in the process of implementing the program, a committee consisting of representatives from the Aga Khan institute of Health Services in Tanzania, ORCI, Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) and BMC, representatives from the Ministry of Health and the President's Office was formed.

"This committee did a commendable job over a period of one year and a half in collaboration with task forces of various experts from abroad and here in the country, who prepared a cross-cutting comprehensive proposal which include the National Cancer Control Strategy (2013-2022) and the non-communicable diseases strategic plan (2016-2020)," he says.

He says the committee also collaborated with various health sector stakeholders, including the National Health Insurance Fund and Medical Store Department who made the proposal to become successful.

Project results

Mr Chuwa says the project proposal was accepted by the donors and it successfully received financing of Euro 16.6m/- (41bn/) from two donors, where AFD injected about 13.3m/- euro (33.5bn/-) and 3.3m euro (8.3bn/-) from AKF, enabling the country to inaugurate the largest breast cancer project for the first time in history.

He says the funding agreement for the project and the memorandum of understanding between the project participants was officially signed on 16th December 2019 at ORCI in Dar es Salaam.

He says the project is implemented in 13 districts of Mwanza and Dar es Salaam regions in a period of four years in collaboration with regional teams, where it will improve early screening of breast cancer in 100 health facilities, 50 in Mwanza and 50 in Dar es Salaam regions, together with AKHST outreach clinics and medical centres.

He says the project has four main objectives, which are improving of the cancer infrastructures' and medical equipment for breast cancer treatment, improving and developing human resources of various professionals for cancer treatments and improving cancer care and public awareness in the community, and improving cooperation and research on breast cancer.

Other benefits, according to him, include having a modern machine which is installed at ORCI worth 150m/-, which has an ability of treating 50-80 patients per day, with another modern Mammography machine which was installed at BMC with the capacity of attending to 20-25 breast cancer patients per day.

Another benefit is that the project provided palliative care training to 53 participants, stored 157 cancer reports, conducted earlier screening for 42 people with cervical cancer, and trained 63 cancer survivors.

"The project also trained 401 health care workers in cervical and breast cancer screening and other vital training for cancer care," he says.

He says in two years, TCCP has procured and installed 1bn/- worth of equipment at ORCI and BMC, including the mammography machine which was inaugurated recently.

He says more than 1.7 million people in Mwanza and Dar es Salaam regions will benefit directly from the project by having early screening of breast cancer, palliative care and treatment for those who are found affected by the disease.

He says the project is expected to construct a new cancer hospital with two modern machines for breast cancer treatment and brachytherapy at Aga Khan Hospital in Dar es Salaam, and the construction of the hospital will start in April this year as well as buying a new machine which will provide intraluminal cancer treatment at ORCI, which will be the first in East and Central Africa.

He says through that project, a cancer screening vehicle that contains a digital mammography machine will be bought for forwarding cancer treatment services closer to the people, especially those in the rural areas.

He says another expectation of the project is to enable the community to get accurate information about cancer diseases, risks and quality care through the results of various studies that the project will support.

"The results of the studies will help the government to develop policies, allocation of resources and better use of them to fight and control cancer," he says, adding that the project will support the government efforts to a greater extent in controlling cancer and reduce deaths.

Director of Health Services, Social Welfare and Nutrition from the President's Office, Dr Ntuli Kapologwe praised the financier of the project, AFD and AKF for the establishment of the major project in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania NCDs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He says the government will continue to work closely with development partners in improving health services and treatment of all types of cancer.

He says the inauguration of the modern mammography machine at BMC is a major step in the fight against breast cancer, where he urged the Lake zone regions residents to undergo early screening of breast cancer.

He says the TCCP project aims to complement the government efforts towards reducing cancer morbidity and mortality.

He urges Regional Medical Officers and the District Medical Officers in all regions in the local authorities to allocate funds that will be used in creating public awareness so that people should go for early screening of various diseases, including breast cancer.

Mwanza Regional Medical Officer, Dr Thomas Rutachuzibwa praised the donors for their support and implementation of the project that will solve breast cancer for both Mwanza and Dar es Salaam regions.

The BMC Director, Dr Fabian Massaga thanked the donors for the major breast cancer project which has a huge impact on breast cancer treatment.

"The support of the mammography machine which we got from our donors touches the population, health workers and research issues in cancer," he says.

The AFD Country Director in Tanzania, Stephanie Moue said the contribution to the maintenance and commissioning of public equipment through capacity building initiatives between Aga Khan biomedical engineers, maintenance contractors, and the public facility partners are the desired impacts expected to be delivered.

"This new state-of-the-art mammography machine at BMC is the first of its kind in the lake zone and is expected to cater for a population of almost 12 million people in screening women and addressing breast cancer at a very early stage," she says.