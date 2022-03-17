Tanzania: Prepare to Be Counted, President Samia Tells PWDs

16 March 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRESIDENT Samia urged people with disabilities (PWDs) to show up during the census to enable the country to have appropriate statistics which can help in planning for their needs.

Speaking at a meeting with PWDs held at the State House in Chamwino, Dodoma on Wednesday, the Head of State said if people with various disabilities are counted, their needs will be identified easily and the government will be in the position of addressing their challenges.

Earlier PWDs council explained challenges they are sailing through and asked for the government's intervention.

Responding to the council, President Samia promised that the government will work on all 18 PWDs challenges raised at the meeting.

"Instead of sitting in big halls like this, let's go back to our homes to deal with violence," President told the meeting participants.

On employment, the Head of State admitted that there are some challenges though the government has so far recruited over 300 people with disabilities. Disaggregating the data, President Samia said 268 and women 109," the President said.

