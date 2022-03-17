Nigeria: No True Progressive'll Leave All Progressives Congress - Kwara Gov

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, yesterday said no true Progressives would leave the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC for another party.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Prince Sunday Fagbemi-led APC state executive committee in Ilorin, the Governor said Kwarans had "resolved not to ever hand the reins of government to wandering wolves and their allies".

The inauguration was attended by leaders of the ruling party, including Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu and House members; members of the National Assembly; cabinet members; members of statutory commissions; and other critical stakeholders in the party.

According to the governor, "Today represents a new beginning for our party in Kwara State. I congratulate all members of the new state executive committee. Let me remind you that this position is a trust. You now carry the mandate of over 400,000 members of APC in Kwara State to lead us to another victory. You are coming on board at a crucial moment. No genuine Progressive, whatever the disagreements, will sabotage the collective resolve of the people of Kwara State to solidify the victory of 2019 in 2023.

"From basic education, healthcare delivery, provision of water, infrastructural development and access to the rural areas, prudent management of resources, gender inclusion and youths empowerment, safety net for the poor, and welfare of workers, the Otoge administration can only beat its own excellent record. We can do more. What is certain is that Kwara people will never again hand the reins of government to the wandering wolves and their allies. APC is the trusted vehicle to keep the victory of 2019 and no patriot will leave the party.

"So, together with the government, you have a duty to mobilise the people of Kwara State on this just struggle to keep the till from those who perpetrated mindless pilfering of public properties and brought the state on its kneel."