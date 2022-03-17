Angola: Over 20 Million Vaccinated in Angola

Luena — Angola vaccinated 20. 7 million against Covid-19 from March 2021 to data, announced the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda.

Mufinda revealed the statistics on Tuesday at the continental conference on Covid-19 impact on responses to HIV/AIDS in Africa, taking place on 15-17 March in Dakar, Senegal.

Speaking at the event sponsored by the African Union Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People Living with HIV and People at Risk, Vulnerable Affected by this disease, Franco Mufinda said 15.7 million vaccinated are individuals over 18 years of age and 4.9 adolescents aged 12 to 17 years.

He also said that 10. 8 million got the first dose, 5. 6 million benefitted from full doses and 253, 513 have the booster dose among the vaccines from AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Sputnik V and Vero Cell (SINOPHARM).

Franco Mufinda assured that, despite the fact that it is a pandemic with a high fatality rate, the country's network of health services has not collapsed due to the slow increase in cases.

He informed that such a situation was avoided due to the timely elaboration of a National Contingency Plan for the Control and Response to the Covid-19 Pandemic, managed by the Multi-sector Commission for the Prevention and Combat of Covid-19.

He noted that the fourth wave, characterised by the Ómicron variant, was when more cases were registered, also infecting a good part of the health personnel.

The epidemiological picture of the pandemic in Angola registers 98,956 cases, of which 96,935 recovered, 121 were active, 1,900 died. Also six hospitalised, four were in institutional quarantine and 115 people quarantined at home.

Angola has an estimated population of over 30 million people.