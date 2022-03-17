Angola: African Union Discusses Unconstitutional Government's Changes in Continent

5 March 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU) Francisco José da Cruz is attending the Reflection Forum on Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa, underway in Accra, Ghana.

The three-day meeting, which started on Tuesday, was opened by the host Ghanaian head of State , Nana Akufo-Addo.

The event will serve as a multi-sector platform to analyse the structural causes of the resurgence of "coups d'état" in Africa, stated the Angolan Embassy in Ethiopia and Permanent Representation to the African Union.

The meeting will also set up the institution's legal and political frameworks and come up with appropriate solutions to this challenge.

Participants in the meeting will also reformulate strategies to promote constitutionalism and the rule of law in order to consolidate democracy and inclusive governance for the political stability of the continent.

The forum will address in a critical manner the relevance and effectiveness of the legal bases and elaborate regional and continental treaties, including the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance adopted by the AU in 2007.

The conclusions from the meeting will serve as basis for the AU Extraordinary Summit on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government to be held in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, in May under Angola's initiative.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X