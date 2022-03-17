Angola: African Union Discusses Unconstitutional Government's Changes in Continent

Luanda — Angola's ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU) Francisco José da Cruz is attending the Reflection Forum on Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa, underway in Accra, Ghana.

The three-day meeting, which started on Tuesday, was opened by the host Ghanaian head of State , Nana Akufo-Addo.

The event will serve as a multi-sector platform to analyse the structural causes of the resurgence of "coups d'état" in Africa, stated the Angolan Embassy in Ethiopia and Permanent Representation to the African Union.

The meeting will also set up the institution's legal and political frameworks and come up with appropriate solutions to this challenge.

Participants in the meeting will also reformulate strategies to promote constitutionalism and the rule of law in order to consolidate democracy and inclusive governance for the political stability of the continent.

The forum will address in a critical manner the relevance and effectiveness of the legal bases and elaborate regional and continental treaties, including the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance adopted by the AU in 2007.

The conclusions from the meeting will serve as basis for the AU Extraordinary Summit on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government to be held in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, in May under Angola's initiative.