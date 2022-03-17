Angolan President João Lourenço Ends Visit to Cape Verde

Mindelo — Angolan head of State João Lourenço ended Wednesday his three-day state visit to Cape Verde, at the invitation of his counterpart José Maria Neves.

The Angolan Head of State left Mindelo (Cape Verde) bound for Orlando, United States of America, for a few-day private visit.

The information was released Wednesday by the Secretary for Institutional Communication and Press Affairs to the President of the Republic.

In Cape Verde, where he arrived on Sunday, the Angolan statesman worked in the cities of Praia and Mindelo, on the island of São Vicente.

In Praia, he met with Cape Verdean President José Maria Neves, participated in a special session of the National Assembly (Parliament) and met with Prime Minister José Ulisses Correia e Silva.

Still in the Cape Verdean capital, João Lourenço symbolically received the keys to the city and laid a wreath at the memorial of the outstanding fighter of the anti-colonial liberation struggle, Amílcar Cabral.

He also visited the headquarters of the Amílcar Cabral Foundation, in the city of Praia.

In Mindelo, he also received the keys to the city and, in the company of his Cape Verdean counterpart, visited industries and a desalinated water production station.

The visit of the Angolan President to Cape Verde took place in return for the visit made to Angola, last January, by the Cape Verdean statesman, José Maria Neves.