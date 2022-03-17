Angolan President João Lourenço Ends Visit to Cape Verde

6 March 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mindelo — Angolan head of State João Lourenço ended Wednesday his three-day state visit to Cape Verde, at the invitation of his counterpart José Maria Neves.

The Angolan Head of State left Mindelo (Cape Verde) bound for Orlando, United States of America, for a few-day private visit.

The information was released Wednesday by the Secretary for Institutional Communication and Press Affairs to the President of the Republic.

In Cape Verde, where he arrived on Sunday, the Angolan statesman worked in the cities of Praia and Mindelo, on the island of São Vicente.

In Praia, he met with Cape Verdean President José Maria Neves, participated in a special session of the National Assembly (Parliament) and met with Prime Minister José Ulisses Correia e Silva.

Still in the Cape Verdean capital, João Lourenço symbolically received the keys to the city and laid a wreath at the memorial of the outstanding fighter of the anti-colonial liberation struggle, Amílcar Cabral.

He also visited the headquarters of the Amílcar Cabral Foundation, in the city of Praia.

In Mindelo, he also received the keys to the city and, in the company of his Cape Verdean counterpart, visited industries and a desalinated water production station.

The visit of the Angolan President to Cape Verde took place in return for the visit made to Angola, last January, by the Cape Verdean statesman, José Maria Neves.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X