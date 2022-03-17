Tunisia: Terrorist Cell Dismantled in Tataouine - MOI

Tunis/Tunisia — A terrorist cell called "Al mouwahidoun," active in Tataouine, was dismantled by the National Guard's counter-terrorism units.

The cell, which comprises 6 elements, is led by a terrorist not known to the security services.

A detention warrant was issued against the suspects following the initiation of an investigation, according to an Interior Ministry press release issued on Wednesday.

The cell members were referred to the prosecution of the judicial counter terrorism division, the same source indicated.

The department added that the cell members pledged allegiance to a leader of the terrorist organisation "Daesh" and that they used to enlist young people from the region to join the takfirist movement.

They planned to make explosives and toxic products for use in terrorist acts.