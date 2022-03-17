Tunisia: Japanese Car Airbag Plant Inaugurated in Ben Arous

16 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A Japanese car airbag plant "Alva-One," with a production capacity of 18 million units, was inaugurated on Tuesday in the industrial zone of Naasène Chebedda in the governorate of Ben Arous by Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy Naila Gongi.

The plant which is part of the Japanese group Toray Industries, will generate about 3,000 jobs, Gongi said.

It was constructed by Tunisian competences over an 18,000 m3 area, with an investment worth €10.5 million (about 34.5 million dinars) and a joint Tunisian-Japanese management, the same source specified.

The Japanese investors have contributed to create 25,000 jobs in Tunisia, 15,000 of which in the industry sector.

This project bears a particular importance in the promotion of the technical textile sector, the minister pointed out, underlining the priority given by the government to the improvement of the business climate, the encouragement of investments and the easing of procedures, especially as Tunisia will host the 8th edition of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD8) on August 27-28.

Tunisia was chosen by Japan as the 3rd privileged destination for Japanese investments after France and Italy, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Tunisia Shinsuke Shimizu asserted, pointing out his country's keenness to encourage Japanese investments in the region.

