Namibia: Ar Challenges Lawmakers On Absentee Landlords

THE Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement has challenged lawmakers to address the 'unacceptable' ownership of 250 farms by absentee landlords.

AR leader Job Amupanda said this yesterday during AR's meeting with members of the parliamentary standing committee on natural resources at the National Assembly.

"These are not white people who live in Namibia. These are white people in California, Moscow, Beijing owning farms here. They are not spending any money here," the former Windhoek mayor said.

The meeting was to discuss AR's petition submitted to National Assembly speaker Peter Katjavivi on 18 March 2019, calling for the urgent passing of legislation to regulate the right to acquire property by persons who are not Namibian citizens.

The petition was submitted in the form of a draft bill that AR would like the legislature to pass.

Information from the Namibia Statistics Agency indicates that at least 250 farms measuring 1,2 million hectares of agricultural land are in the hands of foreign nationals who do not reside in Namibia.

Out of 250 farms, Germans own 640 000 hectares, South Africans own 300 000 hectares, and Americans own 82 000 hectares of agricultural land.

Other foreigners, who own agricultural land in the country, but do not reside in Namibia, are people from Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Italy and Canada.

"They fly in once a year to shoot rhinos or other animals because they have permission by the state to do so," said Amupanda.

Among other requests, AR also wants legislation to reaffirm, give power, control and ownership of the land to previously disadvantaged Namibian citizens.

In their petition, the AR is asking the parliament to pass a bill that prohibits ownership of land by foreign nationals. It also asks parliament to provide conditions and circumstances on the use of land by foreign nationals.

The petition asks the parliament to prohibit foreign nationals from using communal land for any purposes.

It further said any allocation of communal land to a foreign national before the bill is passed shall be deemed to have been an illegal transaction and shall be repudiated.

It also calls for the expropriation of urban land owned by foreign nationals in the public interest.

"Don't worry about what the British government will do. It has already set the precedent with the seizing of Roman Abramovich's assets because of the war in Ukraine," said Amupanda.

AR activist Dimbulukeni Nauyoma said the National Assembly has been complicit in the oppressive and socio-economic regime that continues to suppress people.

"This has subjected the people to the state of being landless, homeless and subjected to evictions, harsh rental markets and inhumane living conditions," he said.

Agnes Kafula, the deputy chairperson of the parliamentary standing committee on natural resources, said the committee's intention is to gather all relevant information, produce a report and table it in the National Assembly during this calendar year. "Those who fought and died while fighting for this land are watching. They will spiritually haunt us if we don't deliver," she said.

Some committee members were impressed by AR's presentation. Rally for Democracy and Progress and parliamentary standing committee on natural resources member Mike Kavekotora regarded the meeting as fruitful.

"I believe we need more time with AR to discuss this matter of national importance," he said.

Popular Democratic Movement member of parliament and parliamentary standing committee on natural resources member Jan Johannes van Wyk complimented AR on their presentation but urged them to be careful with the previously disadvantaged term.

"I urge you to remove that term because there are those people who were previously disadvantaged before independence but some of them are now well off. Yet they could still take advantage of that term and claim land," he said.